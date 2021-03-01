US Bancorp DE Has $370,000 Position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Inphi were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Inphi by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Inphi by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 53,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Inphi by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth about $1,861,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPHI opened at $164.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPHI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

