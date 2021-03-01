US Bancorp DE Has $349,000 Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stepan were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

In other news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCL stock opened at $120.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $131.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.99.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

