US Bancorp DE Buys 1,889 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Shares of CTO stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $244.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.51. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $61.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright sold 9,635 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $399,948.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.