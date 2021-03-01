Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of UPLD opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. Upland Software has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. Analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $333,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,822,793.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Upland Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,408,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Upland Software by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

