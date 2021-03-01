Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

UEIC opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $218,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,664 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,553.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 410,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 22.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

