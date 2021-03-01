Unitrade (TRADE) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Unitrade token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Unitrade has a total market cap of $8.25 million and $1.26 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unitrade alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00055331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.66 or 0.00757027 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00030253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00029070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00041206 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,321,029 tokens.

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unitrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unitrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.