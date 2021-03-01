Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

UNPRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of UNPRF opened at $37.00 on Friday. Uniper has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

