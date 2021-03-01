Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.65. 32,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

