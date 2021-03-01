UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

UNCFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

UNCFF traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.42. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

