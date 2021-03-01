Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UNBLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oddo Bhf lowered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $72.00 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $127.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

