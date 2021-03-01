Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.33.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.