Uber Technologies (UBER) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/17/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $63.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $58.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $49.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $62.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $64.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $45.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $66.00.

2/9/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $47.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $53.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

