Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $510.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $385.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $443.50.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO opened at $392.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $524,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total transaction of $1,030,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,634. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.