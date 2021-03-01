TurtleNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $671,516.74 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $671,516.74 and $1,024.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

