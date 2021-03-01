Truist Boosts SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $54.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target lifted by Truist from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $49.66 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

