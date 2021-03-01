Truist Boosts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $150.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRPT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.94.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $155.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.11. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $173.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,417.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $869,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.