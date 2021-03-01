Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.97

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.97 and last traded at $78.45, with a volume of 898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

