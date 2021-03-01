Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

