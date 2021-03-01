Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Barclays raised Tritax Big Box REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

TTBXF stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

