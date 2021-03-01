Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$2.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.30 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.85.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$1.89 on Thursday. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$482.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

