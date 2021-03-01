TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TA. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

TA stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

