TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

TMDX traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. 13,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.96 million, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $313,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $313,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,168 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $333,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 147,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,893. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 714.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 257,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

