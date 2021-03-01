Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Transcontinental has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLAF opened at $17.14 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

