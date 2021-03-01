Transcodium (TNS) Achieves Market Cap of $720,771.62

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Transcodium has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium token can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $720,771.62 and $1,088.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.94 or 0.00790437 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00030371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00030846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041573 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

TNS is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,810,864 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

