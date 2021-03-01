TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB increased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of TA traded down C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$11.12. 977,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -29.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.30. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$5.32 and a 52-week high of C$12.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total value of C$329,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$473,784.09. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,509.46. Insiders sold 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986 over the last three months.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

