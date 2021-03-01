Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,292. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.99 and its 200-day moving average is $195.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

