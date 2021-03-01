Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 171,871 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,871 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 217.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

GXC traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.20. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,674. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $156.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.70.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.