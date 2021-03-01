Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 661,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,043,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 243,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 63,445 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 734,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,949,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,530 shares of company stock worth $1,412,408 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.87. 621,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,523,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

