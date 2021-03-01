Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $67,000 Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $2,225,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $764,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,251,151 shares of company stock valued at $257,074,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,580. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average of $120.61. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

