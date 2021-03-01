Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 410,826.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,037 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.37. 152,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,610. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

