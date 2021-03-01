Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 51,212.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,032 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $20,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth $1,366,000.

NYSEARCA:EWG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 115,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,524. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

