Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 253 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,513. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $137.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.83 and a 200 day moving average of $122.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.