Towerpoint Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FCAL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,103. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

