Towerpoint Wealth LLC Invests $359,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,896,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,682 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.56. 1,224,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,551,805. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

