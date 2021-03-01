TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FP. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.91 ($50.49).

Shares of EPA FP opened at €38.38 ($45.15) on Friday. TOTAL SE has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.40.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

