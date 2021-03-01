Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 150 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,477,000 after acquiring an additional 96,144 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth about $5,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB opened at $144.86 on Monday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $159.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average of $130.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

