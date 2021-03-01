Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 12.44. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.31. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.31.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

