Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Shares in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 89,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000.

Get FTAC Olympus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.