Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 46,353 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 49,311.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,353 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 543.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UUUU stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $697.18 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $172,591. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

