Toronto Dominion Bank Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 198,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.