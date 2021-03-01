Toronto Dominion Bank Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,331 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 97,760 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 192,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,719 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 354,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 247,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

