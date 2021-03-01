Toronto Dominion Bank Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

BLDP stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -139.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

