Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217,812 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 343,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,016,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 65,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,558,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

