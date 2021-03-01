TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD opened at $190.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $224.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

