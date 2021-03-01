TON Token Price Down 14.1% This Week (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. TON Token has a total market capitalization of $517,573.77 and $35,162.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TON Token token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TON Token has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TON Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.00511575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00071442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00076995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.41 or 0.00450160 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

TON Token Token Profile

TON Token was first traded on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

TON Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.