Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CAO Sells $106,660.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $53.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after buying an additional 1,166,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,388,000 after buying an additional 1,106,636 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after buying an additional 400,268 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after buying an additional 336,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,190.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after buying an additional 272,642 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TOL. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

