Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Update

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 309,700 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the January 28th total of 1,316,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of Times Neighborhood stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. Times Neighborhood has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

About Times Neighborhood

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

