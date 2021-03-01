Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Update

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 309,700 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the January 28th total of 1,316,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Shares of Times Neighborhood stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. Times Neighborhood has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.62.
About Times Neighborhood
