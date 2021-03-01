Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) Short Interest Up 871.8% in February

Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a growth of 871.8% from the January 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,494,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PEMTF traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.05. 105,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,626. Thoughtful Brands has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

About Thoughtful Brands

Mota Ventures Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabidiol (CBD) e-commerce business. It provides CBD hemp-oil formulations and cosmetics. The company offers its products under the Nature's Exclusive, First Class, and Sativida brands in the United States and Europe. Mota Ventures Corp.

