TheStreet Downgrades World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of World Fuel Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

INT opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. Equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,114 shares of company stock worth $2,807,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INT. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 441.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 391,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 359,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.