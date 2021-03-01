Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TBPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,979. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $31.35.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,393.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

